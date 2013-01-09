Italy's Unieuro files request to list on Milan bourse
MILAN, March 8 Italian consumer electronics retailer Unieuro has filed a request to list on the Milan bourse and aims to complete its initial public offering (IPO) by the end of June.
LONDON, Jan 9 (IFR) - Bank of Ireland attracted EUR4.8bn of orders for its EUR1bn 2016 Convertible Contingent Capital (CoCo)) Tier 2 bond, according to a lead manager involved in the transaction.
Books on the deal, which is expected to price between 100-101 via lead managers Davy, Deutsche Bank and UBS, have closed.
* Management board of Leifheit AG intends capital increase from the company's funds at a ratio of 1:1 by issuing bonus shares
ZURICH, March 8 Credit Suisse is looking at the merits of going ahead as planned with an initial public offering (IPO) of its domestic business after ending 2016 within its CET1 ratio target range, Chief Financial Officer David Mathers said on Wednesday.