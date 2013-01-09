Italy's Unieuro files request to list on Milan bourse
MILAN, March 8 Italian consumer electronics retailer Unieuro has filed a request to list on the Milan bourse and aims to complete its initial public offering (IPO) by the end of June.
DUBLIN Jan 9 Ireland plans to sell at least 500 million euros ($653 million) worth of contingent capital notes that were used to recapitalise Bank of Ireland to private investors in a secondary placement, the department of finance said on Wednesday.
The Irish government is currently the sole holder of the original 1-billion-euro placement, which pays a coupon of 10 percent.
The joint lead managers have received indications of interest from private investors, including some existing investors in Bank of Ireland, to cover the placement of 500 million in aggregate principal amount, Bank of Ireland said in a statement.
* Management board of Leifheit AG intends capital increase from the company's funds at a ratio of 1:1 by issuing bonus shares
ZURICH, March 8 Credit Suisse is looking at the merits of going ahead as planned with an initial public offering (IPO) of its domestic business after ending 2016 within its CET1 ratio target range, Chief Financial Officer David Mathers said on Wednesday.