DUBLIN, Sept 14 Bank of Ireland (BoI) (BKIR.I) believes that the trough has been reached for Dublin house prices but it does not expect a significant bounce-back within the next 12 months.

"We think that house prices have probably stabilised in Dublin and some of the major urban areas (but) in some of the rural areas they probably haven't," Bank of Ireland Chief Executive Richie Boucher told a parliamentary committee on Wednesday.

"We see a lot of people who have a potential interest in purchasing property in Ireland. A number of the people who invested in our bank were looking at other investment opportunities in Ireland."

"We are not expecting a significant bounce-back in the property market for the next 12 months but we don't see it significantly deteriorating on our base case."

Boucher also said that rents in Ireland's commercial property market appear to have stabilised. (Reporting by Carmel Crimmins)