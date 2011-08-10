DUBLIN Aug 10 Bank of Ireland expects impairments in its Irish mortgage book to peak in the middle of 2012 while it sees provisions in its British book continuing to fall, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

"We see the impairments in the UK division continuing to fall. We see that the Irish divison will move up somewhat towards the beginning of next year and towards the middle of next year and after that we feel they should start to come down again," Richie Boucher told Newstalk Radio.

Bank of Ireland has a 28 billion euros ($40 billion) Irish mortgage book and a 30 billion British mortgage book.

Bank of Ireland's overall provision charge fell 22 percent in the first half and only Irish residential mortgages and investment property recorded an increase in impairment charges. Impairments on Irish mortgages rose 30 percent to 140 million euros while the British charge dropped 44 percent to 19 million. ($1 = 0.703 euro) (Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by Dan Lalor)