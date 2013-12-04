* Bank of Ireland sells new shares, debt in landmark deal
* Bank to avoid 450 mln euro step up charge of as a result
* Places 7.4 pct of stock at 26 cents via "cashbox"
* Proof Irish banking system is recovering-finance minister
By Padraic Halpin
DUBLIN, Dec 4 Bank of Ireland (BoI)
raised 580 million euros ($788 million) through a share sale as
part of a milestone deal to repay 1.9 billion euros to the
state, handing the government a timely financial boost.
The redemption of preference shares issued when the part
state-owned lender was rescued in 2009 cuts its reliance on the
government less than two weeks before Ireland is set to become
the first euro zone country to exit an EU/IMF bailout.
The announcement comes after Reuters cited a source familiar
with the deal as saying Bank of Ireland would raise between 500
and 600 million euros of new equity as early as this week and
would repay the rest through issuing debt.
The deal also follows a steady stream of more positive
economic news in Ireland, including the fastest fall in
unemployment in four years, that convinced Dublin to make a
clean break from its bailout programme.
BoI, the only Irish lender to escape nationalisation, had
faced a March 2014 deadline to pay back the state before a
clause under its 4.8 billion euro bailout increased the cost of
buying the shares back by 25 percent, or 450 million euros.
The shares were placed at 26 cents per new unit of stock,
the level at which the bank was trading at 1550 GMT. The
proceeds will be used to redeem 537 million of the preference
shares.
The remaining 1.3 billion was repaid by issuing debt secured
on the preference shares, attracting over 10 billion euros of
demand for the issue, a lead manager told IFR, a Thomson Reuters
publication.
The government said it made a profit of 62 million euros,
bringing its total proceeds from the deal to 1.9 billion.
The redemption will also remove dividend restrictions
imposed by the European Commission on state aid grounds.
"A successful refinancing of the government preference
shares represents a significant step for BoI back to normalised
operating conditions, giving the bank and its shareholders more
control over the group's strategy," said Ciaran Callaghan, an
analyst at Merrion Stockbrokers.
The bank said the new shares equated to around 7.4 percent
of its stock, breaking with stock market norms of a company not
issuing new shares worth more than 5 percent of its stock market
value without a special resolution from shareholders.
Companies are able to issue stock worth up to 10 percent of
their equity if they use a financial structure known as a "cash
box", where the new equity is channeled through a specially
created company. Bank of Ireland would then buy the cash box.
BANKING SYSTEM RECOVERING
The bank added it had advised the Irish central bank that it
is does not intend to recognise the preference shares as common
equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital after July 2016, indicating it is
confident it can make enough of a profit to retire the
instrument by then.
Shares in the bank, up almost three-fold over the past 12
months, closed down 2.3 percent lower at 0.26 euros.
BoI's announcement comes after the bank's capital adequacy
ratios suffered a sharper than expected drop after the Irish
central bank said on Monday it needed to make extra loan-loss
provisions after an industry-wide review.
BoI, recovering faster than rivals hampered by larger loan
losses and weaker margins, said it was not required to raise
additional capital after the review and was in talks with the
central bank about its estimates.
The review, one of the final conditions of Ireland's 85
billion euro bailout, took place ahead of euro zone-wide stress
tests next year, Irish lenders' first health check since 2011.
Bank of Ireland escaped falling into full state control
after the last stress tests, when a group of North American
investors led by Wilbur Ross and Prem Watsa bought a 35 percent
stake just months after Ireland signed up to its bailout.
The state sold a 1 billion euro contingent convertible bond
or coco it held with the bank earlier this year. The
government's residual equity stake fell to around 14 percent
from 15 percent after it chose not to take part in the
placement.
Irish Finance Minister Michael Noonan said the deal would
generate a profit for the taxpayer on the shares, adding that
the exact return depended on the debt sale which is scheduled to
close later on Wednesday.
"As we exit our EU/IMF programme on December 15, this
transaction will build further confidence in Ireland's recovery
and will strengthen Ireland's return to normal market funding,"
Noonan said in a statement.
"The Irish banking system is recovering, international
investors are returning and this has positive implications
across the banking system."
Bank of Ireland mandated Credit Suisse, Davy,
Deutsche Bank and UBS as placing agents,
with Bank of America Merrill Lynch joining as joint lead
managers and underwriters for the debt sale to private
investors.