* CEO says not taking H1 2017 dividend payment off the table
* Had laid out plans to be first lender to restart dividend
* No Brexit impact yet, anticipates slowdown in growth
By Padraic Halpin
DUBLIN, July 29 Bank of Ireland's plans
to restart dividend payments next year could be impacted by
external factors including Brexit which could hit the bank's
momentum, Chief Executive Richie Boucher said on Friday.
Under the terms of its state bailout, Ireland's largest
lender by assets is now free to reinstate dividends and said
earlier this year it would aim to restart payouts alongside its
full-year results for 2016, with an initial payment in the first
half of 2017.
However the bank is more exposed to the British than any
other lender in Ireland. It had a bigger mortgage book there at
the end of last year than in Ireland and the UK accounts for a
quarter of the bank's income.
"When we were talking to the market in February, we were
looking at the momentum in the business, the capital, and we
were talking with quite a degree of confidence about our ability
to restart the dividend payments in the first half of next
year," Boucher told Reuters.
"A very large economy in which we operate has made quite a
momentous decision that has impacted on, for example, bond
yields, and we're just having to be a little more cautious about
the guidance we're giving," Boucher added. "We're not taking it
off the table."
The bank, which led a return to profitability across the
sector following years of losses after Ireland's 2008 banking
crash, reported an underlying first-half pretax profit of 560
million euros ($621 million) versus 743 million a year ago.
Like-for-like profit was impacted by fewer one-off gains and
a weaker sterling, reducing the value of its UK earnings when
translated back to euros, but its net interest margin remained
stable at 2.11 percent and impairment charge fell further.
The 14 percent state-owned lender continued to generate
capital, offsetting a near-doubling in its pension deficit that
lowered its core Tier 1 capital ratio a touch to 10.7 percent
under so-called fully loaded Basel III industry rules, from 11.2
percent in March.
New lending rose 14 percent year-on-year to 6.9 billion
euros, a better performance than rivals. Boucher said he had not
yet seen a definitive Brexit impact in the UK, while spillover
effects to Irish customers could be "quite containable".
"Inevitably there may be some impact on the momentum, you
would have to anticipate that perhaps the level of growth might
see a bit of a slowdown (from) ... the impact of Brexit,"
Boucher said.
($1 = 0.9020 euros)
(Editing by David Holmes)