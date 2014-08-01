BRIEF-Global Value Fund intends to undertake placement
* Intends to undertake a placement in respect of company's share purchase plan
DUBLIN Aug 1 Bank of Ireland : * H1 underlying profit before tax 327 million euros versus 395 million euros
loss a year ago * H1 impairments 444 million euros versus 780 million euros a year ago * H1 net interest margin 2.05 percent versus 2.03 percent in H2 2013 * Home mortgages in arrears over 90 days 7.0 percent versus 7.4 at
end-December, buy-to-let 18.5 percent versus 18.2 percent * H1 core tier 1 capital ratio increases to 13.2 percent, loan to deposit ratio
112 percent * Net loan book 83 billion EUR versus 85 billion at end-December, ECB funding
falls to 6 billion EUR * Says confident pace of reduction in loan book will continue to slow * Continues to expect to maintain buffer above core tier 1 capital ratio of 10
percent on transitional basis
BUENOS AIRES, March 13 Argentina moved to widen its investor base on Monday by offering to swap sovereign bonds issued in 2016 and 2017 with new paper with identical terms to be registered in the United States.
LONDON, March 13 Hedge funds and other money managers had barely started liquidating their record bullish position in crude oil futures and options before prices tumbled on March 8.