DUBLIN, March 30 Fairfax Financial on Monday launched the sale of 2.9 percent of Bank of Ireland in a deal being managed by Deutsche Bank, sources told IFR.

Fairfax is offering 935 million shares in an indicative price range of 35.75 to 37.25 euro cent per share, the sources said. Bank of Ireland shares trading in London closed at 38.75 euro cent. (Reporting by Graham Fahy; Writing by Conor Humphries)