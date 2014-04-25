(Adds details)
DUBLIN, April 25 Bank of Ireland said
on Friday it has been profitable so far this year, achieving
higher margins on new lending, but repayments continued to
exceed the level of new loans handed out as demand remained
muted.
The country's only lender to escape nationalisation said in
March it was in profit in the first two months of the year, the
first Irish lender to return to profit since the country's
financial crisis.
On Friday, the bank said it was trading in line with
expectations as the economies of its main markets of Ireland and
Britain improved.
Its net interest margin - a measure of the profitability of
its lending - inched up to 2.05 percent in the first three
months of the year from 2.03 percent in the second half of 2013
after substantial rises over the last 18 months.
However loan volumes fell to 83.3 billion euros ($115.1
billion) at the end of March from 84.5 billion at the end of
December, a broadly similar pace of contraction to the second
half of 2013, taking the bank further below its net loan book
target of 90 billion euros.
The bank said its core Tier 1 capital ratio, the main
measure of financial strength, was above the 12.3 percent at the
end of December that Chief Executive Richie Boucher said last
month would likely leave it enough capital to pass a
European-wide health check.
The bank said asset quality trends continued to improve in
line with expectations, with further reductions seen in both
early and default mortgage arrears in the first three months.
"As expected, net loans continue to contract," Davy
Stockbrokers said in a note to clients.
($1 = 0.7236 Euros)
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Erica Billingham)