(Adds comments, background)

By Stefano Bernabei

ROME Dec 9 The Bank of Italy on Wednesday defended the country's 3.6 billion euro ($3.8 billion) rescue of four small savings banks, saying letting them fail would have "sacrificed" the savings of 1 million Italians.

Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's government is under fire from the centre-right opposition and some 130,000 shareholders and junior bond-holders who lost their money overnight as part of the rescue scheme, approved on Nov. 22.

The government is considering ways to compensate at least some of those who were hit hardest, but it faces opposition from the European Commission because of state aid rules.

Italy rushed to save the four ailing lenders - Banca delle Marche, Banca Popolare dell'Etruria, Cassa di Risparmio di Ferrara and Cassa di Risparmio di Chieti - before stricter European rules come into force for winding down lenders in January.

The new regime, known as bail-in, will impose losses on bank investors, bondholders and depositors with more than 100,000 euros before public money can be used to prop up a bank.

Carmelo Barbagallo, head of supervision at the central bank, said during a parliamentary hearing that letting the four banks fail under the new rules would have caused "devastating" losses.

"Only guaranteed depositors (below 100,000 euros) would have been safeguarded, sacrificing the money of 1 million savers and the jobs of nearly 6,000 people," he said.

He added that holders of some 2.4 billion euros in senior debt would have had to share the losses, while some 200,000 small businesses which had borrowed from the four banks would have been forced to immediately pay back their loans.

Instead, under the scheme approved by the government, the cost of the rescue will be borne by the country's healthy banks, which pay into a newly-formed National Resolution Fund.

Shareholders and holders of around 790,000 million euros in junior debt in the banks will take a loss, but holders of deposits, current accounts and senior bonds will not.

Yet the government is still feeling the heat over the rescue - the first time in at least 80 years that junior bondholders in Italy have seen the value of their savings wiped out.

Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Tuesday the government was studying "humanitarian" measures to help the more vulnerable savers hit by the rescue plan.

Italy has been vocal in criticising the bail-in rules, saying they risk making things worse by discouraging small savers from investing in Italian banks.

"The bail-in can exacerbate - rather than alleviate - the risks of systemic instability caused by the crisis of individual banks," Barbagallo said.

"It can undermine confidence, which is the essence of banking; transfer the costs of the crisis from taxpayers at large to a smaller category of people no less worthy of protection - small investors, pensioners - who directly or indirectly invested in bank liabilities." (writing by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)