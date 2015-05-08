(Adds details)

MILAN May 8 The Bank of Italy's liabilities towards other central banks in the euro zone fell to 177.2 billion euros in April, from 191.5 billion euros in March, data showed on Friday.

The liabilities, measured by the euro zone's Target 2 system, have been watched closely since they rose sharply in the second half of 2014 with some analysts raising concerns of possible capital flights.

Italy's position within Target 2 -- which settles cross-border payments in the currency bloc -- worsens during period of financial stress, mirroring outflows from the domestic banking system.

After falling steadily as the euro crisis eased, Italy's balance widened by nearly 80 billion euros between July and December, when it reached a one-year high of 209 billion euros.

The Bank of Italy said that increase was due to technical factors and temporary operations.

UniCredit analysts said in a recent note that portfolio changes due to the launch of the European Central Bank's asset purchase programme, which focuses on government bonds, would likely lead to short-term volatility in the Target 2 balance.

The balance rises if, under the ECB's programme, the Bank of Italy buys Italian bonds from foreign holders who do not reinvest proceeds in other Italian assets.

It also rises if the central bank buys Italian bonds from domestic holders who then invest the cash in non-Italian assets.

This means the balance would rise if Italian banks were to diversify their sovereign bond portfolio, which is nearly entirely made up of domestic bonds.

One of the reasons for the widening of the Target 2 balance last year was that Italian banks were using funds borrowed from the ECB to repay debt owed to foreign rivals, a senior monetary source said. (Reporting by Valentina Za and Gavin Jones; Editing by Crispian Balmer)