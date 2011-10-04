(Adds quotes, background, details)

ROME Oct 4 International efforts to reform the world financial system risk stalling, making it more difficult to deal with the escalating debt crisis, Bank of Italy director general Fabrizio Saccomanni said on Tuesday.

In unusually direct language for a central banker, Saccomanni said the Group of 20 world economic powers had so far failed to make much progress with proposals to reform the international monetary system.

"The G20 has so far failed to deliver reassuring messages to markets," he said, according to the text of a speech in a conference in Brussels.

Currently number two at the Bank of Italy, Saccomanni is one of the favourites to take over as Governor when the current incumbent, Mario Draghi moves to become President of the European Central Bank next month.

He said the current system "lacks an effective mechanism for ensuring the mutual consistency of national policies," and hopes the G20 could rebuild the system had come to little.

"In Washington at the IMF meetings two weeks ago, it was clearly visible that dealing with the worsening outlook of economic activity in the major industrial countries would take precedence over the reform agenda of the G20,"

"This is a serious mistake," he said.

He said the International Monetary Fund had to be given the task of overseeing cross-border financial surveillance with a new asset along the lines of existing Special Drawing Rights that could become a "safe asset" to underpin a more stable monetary system.

"Is this agenda 'politically acceptable' to G20 leaders? Probably not but it may soon become the only available alternative to the present slow-moving, incremental approach to reform," he said.

Saccomanni said the present currency system, dominated by the dollar, was likely to remain in place but the euro needs stronger institutional underpinning if it is to become a real global currency.

"The future role of the euro will largely depend on how we come out of the present crisis," he said.

"I think we now stand at a crossroads: either the euro area institutions are strengthened and this allows the single currency to regain its attractiveness and to develop into a true global currency; or, if the crisis is allowed to fester, even the euro's role as a regional currency will be in doubt." (Reporting By James Mackenzie; editing by Ron Askew)