MILAN, July 7 The Bank of Italy's liabilities
towards other central banks of the euro zone rose in June to 189
billion euros ($207 billion) from 164 billion euros a month
earlier, data showed on Tuesday.
The Bank of Italy's position within the Target 2 system,
which settles cross-border payments in the euro zone, is
monitored because its rising can be a sign of financial stress.
But seasonal factors also affect it.
In December Italy's Target 2 position hit a one-year high of
209 billion euros to decline by 45 billion euro a month later.
June's level is the highest since March when it stood at 192
billion euros.
($1 = 0.9112 euros)
(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, writing by Vaelentina Za;
editing by Danilo Masoni)