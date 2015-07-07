MILAN, July 7 The Bank of Italy's liabilities towards other central banks of the euro zone rose in June to 189 billion euros ($207 billion) from 164 billion euros a month earlier, data showed on Tuesday.

The Bank of Italy's position within the Target 2 system, which settles cross-border payments in the euro zone, is monitored because its rising can be a sign of financial stress. But seasonal factors also affect it.

In December Italy's Target 2 position hit a one-year high of 209 billion euros to decline by 45 billion euro a month later. June's level is the highest since March when it stood at 192 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9112 euros) (Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, writing by Vaelentina Za; editing by Danilo Masoni)