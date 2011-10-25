(Follows alerts)

Oct 26 The Bank of Japan will discuss additional monetary easing measures to control the impact of a rising yen on the economy when its policy board convenes for a meeting on Thursday, Japanese business daily Nikkei reported.

The central bank will consider expanding its 50 trillion yen ($659.89 billion) asset-buying program by around 5 trillion yen to protect the domestic economy from market turbulence, the daily reported.

Additional measures include a possible purchase of longer-term government bonds, expanding the criteria for the program which currently covers those with two years or less to maturity, the paper said.

The yen briefly touched 75.73 against the dollar in New York trading on Tuesday, surpassing the previous all-time high of 75.78 recorded on Friday, the Nikkei said.

With the yen having reached a new high, currency market participants are gearing up for a potential yen-selling market intervention by Japanese authorities, the paper said. ($1 = 75.77 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Sunayan Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)