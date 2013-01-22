Jan 23 The Japanese government and ruling
Liberal Democratic Party want to consult with three leading
opposition parties to decide on a successor to Bank of Japan
Governor Masaaki Shirakawa, whose term ends in April, the Nikkei
reported on Tuesday.
The proposed talks would take place before the government
presents its nominee to the parliament, the newspaper said.
Opposition support is crucial to confirm Shirakawa's
successor since the LDP-led ruling coalition lacks a majority in
the upper house.
The government will also seek to make an exception to the
rule that nominees for posts requiring parliamentary approval
are rejected if their names appear in the media in advance, the
Nikkei said.
