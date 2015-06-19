(Corrects spelling of casualty in third paragraph)

By Fiona Lau

HONG KONG, June 19 Bank of Jinzhou's $600 million Hong Kong IPO has been delayed after the city's bourse questioned a $1.3 billion credit line the Chinese lender granted to the parent of scandal-hit solar firm Hanergy Thin Film Power , IFR reported on Friday.

Hanergy Thin Film Power, controlled by chairman Li Hejun, itself is being probed by Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) following a massive share rally that ended in a spectacular market crash on May 20.

Bank of Jinzhou's delayed IPO has become the first capital market casualty sparked by the Hanergy crisis. It also indicates regulators' wider concerns about potential new threats to market integrity stemming from the Hanergy fallout.

IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, reported in April that Bank of Jinzhou, a city commercial lender based in the north-eastern Chinese province of Liaoning, was seeking a stock listing in June.

But the Hong Kong stock exchange has asked the bank for more information about an 8 billion yuan ($1.3 billion) credit line granted to Hanergy Group, the parent of Hanergy Thin Film Power, IFR said, quoting people close to the situation.

The stock exchange's intervention has made Bank of Jinzhou's initial timetable difficult to achieve. One of the sources quoted by IFR said the bourse was asking Bank of Jinzhou to "provide every single detail of the credit line and whether it has provided other loans to Hanergy".

The Hong Kong stock exchange will take up Bank of Jinzhou's listing application only when there is more clarity on the Hanergy situation, another source told IFR.

"The regulator definitely doesn't want to take the blame for letting the lender go public, if Hanergy fails to repay the loan and hurts the lender's profit," the person added.

Bank of Jinzhou officials were not available for comment and Hanergy did not offer an immediate comment. CCB International, the sole sponsor of the lender's IPO, also declined to comment.

The SFC and the Hong Kong stock exchange declined to comment to IFR.

The Hanergy crisis is throwing a spotlight on Hong Kong's market dealings at a time when volumes are surging due to increased interest by foreign and mainland investors due to a landmark stock trading link between Hong Kong and Shanghai.

Hanergy shares, which plunged 47 percent in a few minutes of trading on May 20, have since been suspended. A source with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters at the time the regulator was probing Hanergy Thin Film for possible market manipulation. The regulator confirmed the probe eight days later but has not disclosed details of the investigation.

According to filings published on the Hong Kong stock exchange website, as of December 31 last year, Bank of Jinzhou had total loans and advances worth 88.8 billion yuan, total assets of 250.7 billion yuan and total deposits of 119.4 billion yuan. ($1 = 6.2091 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Additional reporting by Denny Thomas; Writing by Lisa Jucca; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)