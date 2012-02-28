* Adj EPS C$1.42 vs est C$1.36
* U.S. earnings rise on acquisition
* First Canadian bank to report Q1 results
* Shares rise 1 pct
(Adds comment from conference call, analyst)
By Cameron French
Feb 28 Bank of Montreal's profit
topped expectations for the first quarter as lower losses for
bad loans and a revenue boost from last year's acquisition of
U.S. bank Marshall & Ilsley more than offset weaker capital
markets income.
The result, which drove BMO's shares up by 1 percent on
Tuesday, comes as bank executives are trying to control costs
due to concerns that consumer lending will dry up and lending
profit margins will narrow.
As expected, personal and commercial lending at the bank's
flagship Canadian operation dipped year-over-year. But interest
margins narrowed less than expected, and even rose from the
fourth quarter.
"(Net interest margin) was a real positive in Canada," said
National Bank Financial analyst Peter Routledge.
All told, Canada's No. 4 bank earned C$1.1 billion ($1.1
billion), or C$1.63 a share, up 34 percent from a year-earlier
profit of C$825 million, or C$1.34 a share.
Adjusted profit was C$1.42 a share, topping analysts'
average estimate of C$1.36 a share.
Weighing on the result was a 24 percent drop in income from
BMO's capital markets division. Investment banking and trading
revenue had been expected to pale next to an abnormally strong
quarter a year earlier, but nevertheless fell short of what
analysts had expected.
U.S. PROFITS
The M&I acquisition, which the bank closed in July, helped
boost profit from BMO's U.S. retail banking division to C$137
million during the first quarter from C$54 million a year
earlier.
As well, BMO was able to cut the provisions it sets aside to
cover bad loans due to the unexpected paydown of loans acquired
in the M&I deal that had originally been classified as impaired.
Speaking on a conference call, Chief Risk Officer Surjit
Rajpal said it was difficult to gauge whether to expect more
returns on U.S. impaired loans in future quarters.
"It's very difficult to predict paydowns," he said. "The
pace may not be sustainable, but clearly it helped us this
quarter."
All told, BMO's provisions for bad loans fell to C$141
million from C$323 million.
The M&I acquisition is one of several small to medium-sized
purchases by Canadian banks over the last two years as they have
used their financial strength to snap up struggling smaller
lenders or assets cast aside by larger players looking to cut
costs.
In addition to building on its U.S. presence, BMO has been
widening its modest footprint in China, most recently agreeing
to buy a stake in China's COFCO Trust Co, a unit of state-owned
COFCO Group, to expand its offerings to high net
worth and institutional clients.
SHARES RISE
Shares of BMO, the first Canadian bank to report first
quarter results, rose 55 Canadian cents to C$58.56,
outperforming most of its Toronto-listed rivals.
Canada's two largest lenders, Royal Bank of Canada
and Toronto-Dominion Bank, both report on Thursday.
"Overall, it was a solid, if uninspiring start to the
earnings season," Barclays Capital analyst John Aiken said of
the BMO results.
"That said, the lower provisions and higher trading revenues
(versus the fourth quarter) could benefit the earnings of the
other banks, if it is truly systemic as opposed to
BMO-specific," he said.
Analysts have predicted relatively strong results for the
quarter, but expect revenue growth to be difficult through the
remainder of the year due to an expected consumer loan slowdown.
High consumer debt levels have prompted officials such as
Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney to warn Canadians to watch
their borrowing habits, while still-rising home prices have
raised concerns of a housing bubble, particularly in hot condo
markets in Toronto and Vancouver.
Officials on the call said BMO has C$10 billion in total
exposure to the mortgage market, including C$3 billion in
exposure to investor-owned condos, which are considered at
higher risk of default.
The bank held its quarterly dividend steady at 70 Canadian
cents per share.
BMO is the only Canadian bank that has not resumed dividend
hikes in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis, preferring to
spend its money on the $4.1 billion M&I takeover.
($1=$1.00 Canadian)
(Reporting By Cameron French; Editing by Janet Guttsman and
Peter Galloway)