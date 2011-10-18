Oct 18 Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) on Tuesday sold C$450 million ($441 million) of one-year floating-rate notes, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The notes, due Oct. 19, 2012, have a coupon rate of 14 basis points over the one-month CDOR, and were priced at par.

The investment dealer arm of Bank of Montreal was the lead manager of the sale. ($1=C$1.02) (Reporting by Pam Niimi; Editing by Diane Craft)