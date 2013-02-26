* Adjusted profit tops estimates
* Net profit eases due to bad loans at U.S. bank
* Bank increases dividend 2.8 pct
* Consumer lending margins narrow
* Shares rise 1.3 percent
By Cameron French
Feb 26 Bank of Montreal's core profit
topped expectations on the back of higher markets-related
revenue and surprisingly steady consumer loan growth, prompting
the bank to unexpectedly raise its dividend.
Shares of BMO, Canada's No. 4 lender and the first to
release first-quarter results for 2013, jumped 1.3 percent on
Tuesday on the result and dividend increase.
Adjusted profit for the quarter came in at C$1.52 a share,
ahead of the year-before profit of C$1.42, and beating analysts'
expectations of C$1.48 a share, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
The steady loan growth - 9 percent at the bank's flagship
Canadian retail bank - came despite concerns that a cooling
housing market would cause lending growth to grind to a halt.
However, the impact of the loan increases was all but negated by
the impact of low interest rates.
"They had pretty good organic business growth in Canada and
the U.S., but margin compression is really holding revenues
back," said Peter Routledge, an analyst at National Bank
Financial.
Net interest margins, or the gap between what the bank earns
on loans and the cost of funding them, have been on the decline
in recent quarters due to rock-bottom interest rates.
They narrowed to 1.85 percent from 2.05 percent in the
quarter, as older loans that were issued at higher rates were
renewed at current rates.
"We expect to see continuing moderate declines in (margins)
over the next few quarters," Frank Techar, BMO's head of
personal and commercial banking, said on a conference call.
The narrowing margins held profit gains at BMO's flagship
Canadian retail bank to a meager 4 percent.
The thin margins suggest similar revenue pressure at
Canada's other banks, which will report later this week and
next, although the impact could be reduced for Royal Bank of
Canada and National Bank of Canada, which like
BMO, have relatively large capital markets exposure.
BMO's stock rose 82 Canadian cents to C$63.75 on the Toronto
Stock Exchange.
NET INCOME EASES
On a net basis, profit eased to C$1.05 billion ($1.02
billion), or C$1.53 a share, from a profit of C$1.11 billion, or
C$1.63, a year earlier, when the bank benefited from the
unexpected paydown of bad loans acquired when it purchased U.S.
lender Marshall & Ilsley in 2011.
This quarter, the result was hurt by a reduction in those
recoveries.
Profit at BMO Capital Markets, the wholesale banking unit,
rose 38 percent to C$310 million, while the bank's wealth
management wing saw profit rise 56 percent to C$163 million.
BMO's U.S. Harris Bank network, which includes branches
acquired through the 2011 takeover of Wisconsin lender Marshall
& Ilsley, posted a 14 percent rise in profit to C$182 million.
The acquisition roughly doubled BMO's U.S. branch count to
more than 600 and has given the bank a sizeable growth platform
in a recovering area expected to show stronger growth than BMO's
Canadian markets, which have been relatively steady in the wake
of the financial crisis.
BMO's capital position has recovered since the transaction
was closed, pushing its Basel III Tier 1 capital ratio to a
strong 9.4 percent, ahead of the 7 percent threshold that banks
were expected to meet this year.
However, BMO Chief Executive Bill Downe said it was unlikely
the bank will use its financial flexibility for another large
U.S. acquisition, citing a shrinking pool of struggling targets
that would be eager to welcome a larger buyer.
"I'd say in the short run (the probability) is pretty low,"
he said on a conference call. "Sellers are feeling better about
the future, and even if they would intend to do the transaction
at some point down the road, I think the tendency would be to
delay."
The bank raised its dividend 2 Canadian cents to 74 Canadian
cents a share, marking just the second time it has increased its
payout since the 2008 financial crisis.
"Given the importance of dividend yields to the banks'
valuations, it will likely put some pressure on others who do
not announce similar increases this quarter," Barclays Capital
analyst John Aiken said in a research note.
RBC, National, Toronto-Dominion Bank, and Canadian
Imperial Bank of Commerce will report results on
Thursday, followed by Bank of Nova Scotia next week.