TORONTO May 28 Bank of Montreal said on Wednesday its quarterly profit rose 12 percent on the back of strong capital markets and domestic lending income, and the lender raised its dividend by 3 percent.

Net profit was C$1.08 billion ($993.51 million), or C$1.60 a share, for the second quarter ended April 30, up from C$962 million, or C$1.40 a share, a year earlier.

BMO is Canada's fourth-largest bank.

($1 = 1.0871 Canadian Dollars) (Reporting by Cameron French, Editing by Franklin Paul)