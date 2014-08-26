BRIEF-OHA Investment qtrly net investment income $0.08 per share
* Oha investment corporation reports fourth quarter and year ended december 31, 2016 results and announces quarterly distribution
TORONTO Aug 26 Bank of Montreal reported stronger-than-expected third-quarter profit on Tuesday, helped by gains at its Canadian and U.S. personal and commercial banking units and higher revenue at its capital markets arm.
Net profit at Canada's fourth-largest bank was C$1.13 billion ($1.03 billion), or C$1.67 a share, for the third quarter ended July 31, compared with C$1.12 billion, or C$1.66 a share, a year earlier.
Adjusted earnings were C$1.73 a share. Analysts had expected C$1.66 a share.
BMO said profit at its Canadian retail bank rose 8 percent to C$526 million. Profit at its U.S. personal and commercial banking operation rose 2 percent.
Its BMO Capital Markets unit earned C$306 mllion, up 14 percent.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
LONDON, March 14 Fresh from defending Unilever against an unsolicited $143 billion takeover attempt by Kraft Heinz, CEO Paul Polman said the British government should ensure a level playing field for target companies.
SAO PAULO, March 14 Construction conglomerate Odebrecht SA is close to announcing the sale of its stake in Rio de Janeiro's international airport to Canada's PSP Investments Inc, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.