BRIEF-Alexandria Real Estate Equities prices 6.1 mln share offering at $108.55 per share
* Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. announces pricing of public offering of 6,100,000 shares of common stock
May 29 Bank of Montreal said on Wednesday its second-quarter net profit fell 5 percent, due to lower net interest margins in its Canadian business.
BMO, Canada's fourth-largest bank, earned C$975 million, or C$1.42 a share, in the fiscal second quarter ended April 30. That compared with a year-before profit of C$1.03 billion, or C$1.51 a share.
The bank said its adjusted earnings in the period rose to C$997 million, or C$1.46 a share, up from a year-before profit of C$982 million, or C$1.44 a share.
* Data Communications Management Corp announces fourth quarter and year end financial results for 2016
* NV5 announces record fourth quarter and full year financial results