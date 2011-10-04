MOSCOW Oct 4 Bank of Moscow , which
was bailed out by the Russian government with 295 billion
roubles ($9 bln) in OFZ treasury bonds, is not planning to sell
any of the instruments to the market within a year.
"(Bank of Moscow) will not sell (OFZs on the open market)
for at least a year. The management does not mean to sell,"
Herbert Moos, chief financial officer of BoM's parent company,
VTB , told journalists.
He said the bonds issued by the Finance Ministry carried a
yield of around 8.3 percent.
VTB, Russia's second-largest lender, with assets of $148
billion, cleared the way for a $9 billion bailout loan for Bank
of Moscow by buying out the largest minority shareholder and
ending a battle for control over the failed lender, which it
still sees as a source of growth.
($1 = 32.725 Russian Roubles)
