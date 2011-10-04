MOSCOW Oct 4 Bank of Moscow , which was bailed out by the Russian government with 295 billion roubles ($9 bln) in OFZ treasury bonds, is not planning to sell any of the instruments to the market within a year.

"(Bank of Moscow) will not sell (OFZs on the open market) for at least a year. The management does not mean to sell," Herbert Moos, chief financial officer of BoM's parent company, VTB , told journalists.

He said the bonds issued by the Finance Ministry carried a yield of around 8.3 percent.

VTB, Russia's second-largest lender, with assets of $148 billion, cleared the way for a $9 billion bailout loan for Bank of Moscow by buying out the largest minority shareholder and ending a battle for control over the failed lender, which it still sees as a source of growth. ($1 = 32.725 Russian Roubles) (Reporting By Katya Golubkova; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Will Waterman)