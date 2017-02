MOSCOW Oct 20 Bank of Moscow posted 348.8 million roubles ($11.2 million) in net profit in the first half 2011, down from 6 billion roubles the same period last year, the lender said on Thursday.

Bank of Moscow also said it set aside 2.8 billion roubles to cover potential loan losses in the first half 2011, down from 9.1 billion roubles in the first half 2010.

The Russian central bank organised a record $14 billion bailout for Bank of Moscow earlier this year, after its new shareholder VTB ousted management and found that nearly half of its loan book was bad. ($1 = 31.012 Russian Roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova)