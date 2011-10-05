MOSCOW Oct 5 Russia's VTB will pay 111.2 billion roubles ($3.4 billion) to buy up an additional share offering by Bank of Moscow to recapitalise the lender it bought this year, according to documents for a shareholders meeting.

Bank of Moscow, which has already received a bailout loan worth 295 billion roubles to cover the worst part of its bad loan book, plans to hold an extraordinary shareholders meeting on Oct. 26.

It said in a document for the meeting that the price for the additional issue of 100 million shares is set at 1,111.77 roubles per share, bringing the total cost of the subscription to 111.2 billion roubles.

($1 = 32.725 Russian Roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, Editing by Douglas Busvine)