MOSCOW, Oct 5 Russia's VTB will pay 111.2 billion roubles ($3.4 billion) to buy an additional share offering by Bank of Moscow to recapitalise the lender it bought this year, according to documents for a shareholders meeting.

The additional share issue is part of a broader state bailout plan to shore up Bank of Moscow, where almost half of its loan book was found to be doubtful after VTB took control over its peer earlier this year.

Bank of Moscow, which has already received a bailout loan worth 295 billion roubles to cover the worst part of its bad loan book, plans to hold an extraordinary shareholders meeting on Oct. 26.

It said in a document for the meeting that the price for the additional issue of 100 million shares is set at 1,111.77 roubles per share, bringing the total cost of the subscription to 111.2 billion roubles.

Bank of Moscow's shares were trading at 838.5 roubles per share on Wednesday, meaning that the rights issue will be priced at a premium to the market.

VTB increased its stake in Bank of Moscow to 80.57 percent last week from 46.5 percent, planning to inject up to 100 billion roubles to boost the unit's equity by the end of 2012. Reuters could not reach VTB for immediate comment on Wednesday.

Bank of Moscow Chief Executive Mikhail Kuzovlev said last week the share issue may come by the end of this year. The latest move may prompt the remaining Bank of Moscow shareholders to sell their stakes before year-end.

($1 = 32.725 Russian Roubles)