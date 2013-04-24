BRIEF-Radius Health receives notification of PDUFA extension for abaloparatide-sc
* Radius Health Receives notification of PDUFA extension for abaloparatide-sc
April 24 Bank of New York Mellon Corp : * Fails to win dismissal of U.S. government lawsuit over foreign exchange
trades, but some claims are dismissed -- court ruling * U.S. district judge lewis kaplan says U.S. complaint "generally suffices" to
allege principal claim over alleged improper pricing of foreign exchange
trades * Kaplan says complaint plausibly alleges that bank failed to provide "best
execution" on pricing the trades * Kaplan says complaint adequately alleges that bank took active steps to
mislead clients about how trades were being priced
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. employers hired workers at a robust pace in February, beating expectations, and wages grinded higher, which could give the Federal Reserve the green light to raise interest rates next week despite slowing economic growth.
* DMC Global Inc- files for mixed shelf of up to $150 million - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2mr6JEa Further company coverage: