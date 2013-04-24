BRIEF-Radius Health receives notification of PDUFA extension for abaloparatide-sc
* Radius Health Receives notification of PDUFA extension for abaloparatide-sc
April 24 A federal judge is allowing a U.S. government lawsuit to move forward against Bank of New York Mellon Corp over allegations of overcharging clients for trading foreign currencies.
While dismissing parts of the case, U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan said Wednesday that the complaint "generally suffices" to let the government pursue its main claim, that the bank fraudulently misrepresented that it would provide "best execution" to various trading clients.
He also said the complaint adequately alleged that bank employees took "active steps" to mislead clients about how trades were being priced.
* Radius Health Receives notification of PDUFA extension for abaloparatide-sc
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. employers hired workers at a robust pace in February, beating expectations, and wages grinded higher, which could give the Federal Reserve the green light to raise interest rates next week despite slowing economic growth.
* DMC Global Inc- files for mixed shelf of up to $150 million - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2mr6JEa Further company coverage: