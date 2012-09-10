Sept 10 A Manhattan federal judge rejected Bank of New York Mellon Corp's bid to dismiss a lawsuit on behalf of securities lending clients who allegedly lost more than $1 billion because the bank invested their collateral in notes issued by Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc.

U.S. District Judge Richard Sullivan on Monday refused to dismiss a breach of contract claim against Bank of New York Mellon, though he dismissed some other claims.

Bank of New York Mellon clients had accused the bank of taking no action to protect $1.9 billion of investments it had made on their behalf in Lehman floating-rate notes, despite growing concerns about Lehman's stability. Lehman filed for bankruptcy protection on Sept. 15, 2008.