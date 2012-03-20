By Jessica Dye
| NEW YORK, March 19
NEW YORK, March 19 Four Ohio pension funds are
cutting ties on Monday with Bank of New York Mellon Corp
and State Street Corp, which have come under
investigation for defrauding customers in currency exchange
transactions.
BNY Mellon and State Street, which had been appointed as
custodians to hold approximately $41 billion for Ohio
public-pension funds, would be replaced by JP Morgan Chase Bank
NA and Citibank NA, Ohio state Treasurer Josh
Mandel announced.
Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine filed a $16 million
lawsuit against BNY Mellon on March 12, accusing the bank of
overcharging it for foreign currency exchange transactions. The
U.S. Department of Justice and several other states have sued
State Street alleging similar misconduct.
"I have been fighting against abuse and corruption in banks
that serve as international custodians for Ohio pension funds
for the last two years, and as treasurer I feel that I have a
duty to end custodial agreements with banks being sued for
defrauding taxpayers," Mandel said in a statement.
Last year, Mandel requested an investigation by the attorney
general into whether international custodians - which hold
securities, stocks, bonds and other investments for pension
funds, and conduct financial transactions on their behalf - were
overcharging Ohio funds for currency exchange transactions.
State Street said the state "remains a valuable client" and
would not otherwise comment on its relationship with Ohio.
A spokesman for BNY Mellon, Kevin Heine, said the bank was
"disappointed by the treasurer's actions".
(Editing by Chris Lewis)