March 12 Bank of New York Mellon Corp
was sued on Monday by Ohio's attorney general, who
accused the custodial bank of overcharging state pension funds
on foreign currency exchange transactions.
Mike DeWine, the attorney general, filed the lawsuit in an
Ohio state court on behalf of the Ohio Police & Fire Pension
Fund and the School Employees Retirement System of Ohio, seeking
more than $16 million of damages.
Bank of New York Mellon faces many lawsuits, as well as
state and federal probes, into allegations it overcharged state
and local pension funds on currency transactions, by setting
unfavorable prices that let it profit at the funds' expense.
New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman in October said
that Bank of New York Mellon cheated clients out of about $2
billion over roughly a decade.
State Street Corp, one of the bank's main rivals,
has faced similar allegations over its handling of foreign
exchange transactions.
Kevin Heine, a Bank of New York Mellon spokesman, said the
Ohio lawsuit "recycles baseless allegations" from other
lawsuits.
"We are confident we are right on the facts and the law," he
said. "We provide our clients with a valuable service at
competitive prices and any suggestion otherwise is simply
wrong."
The case is Ohio Police & Fire Pension Fund et al v. Bank of
New York Mellon Corp et al, Court of Common Pleas, Franklin
County, Ohio.
(Reporting By Jonathan Stempel; Editing by Steve Orlofsky,
Bernard Orr)