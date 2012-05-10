May 10 The Bank of New York Mellon Corp on Thursday sold $500.1 million of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, and JP Morgan were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP AMT $500.1 MLN COUPON 1.969 PCT MATURITY 06/20/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100.4624 FIRST PAY 06/20/2012 MOODY'S Aa3 YIELD 1.872 PCT SETTLEMENT 05/21/2012 S&P A-PLUS SPREAD 110 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH AA-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A