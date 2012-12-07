BRIEF-New York Times Company reports nominations for board of directors
* The New York Times Company announces nominations for board of directors
TORONTO Dec 7 Bank of Nova Scotia : * Expects Canadian retail banking growth to slow in 2013, moderately higher
domestic loan-loss provisions * Scotiabank will seek tuck-in acquisitions in global wealth management - exec
* FCPT announces acquisition of a Mcalister's deli restaurant property for $2.4 million
* CBOE Holdings' acquisition of Bats Global Markets expected to close February 28