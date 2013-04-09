BRIEF-Xtant Medical Holdings Inc says Q4 loss per share $0.31
* Xtant™ Medical reports record fourth quarter revenue of $24.5 million, 10% growth compared to prior year period
TORONTO, April 9 Bank of Nova Scotia : * CEO Waugh says expects "soft landing" for Canadian housing market * Scotiabank sees great opportunities for wealth, insurance, and cash
management businesses in Canada and internationally - President * Scotiabank's Porter says bank's wholesale/retail mix is appropriate
* Xtant™ Medical reports record fourth quarter revenue of $24.5 million, 10% growth compared to prior year period
* Hospital stocks gain, shares in health insurers mixed (Adds Brookings coverage estimate, conservative amendment pulled, quotes from analyst and panel chairman)
SAO PAULO, March 9 Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Thursday that an injunction blocking the sale of its gas pipeline unit Nova Transportadora do Sudeste SA (NTS) to a group led by Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc has been overturned.