July 31 Bank of Nova Scotia on Tuesday sold C$1.5 billion ($1.47 billion) of fixed to floating rate debentures, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The debt has an initial fixed rate of 2.898 percent until Aug. 3, 2017. It was priced at par to yield 158.2 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

After Aug. 3, 2017, and until the final maturity date, Aug. 3, 2022, the issue bears a floating-rate of 125.5 basis points over the three-month CDOR.

The investment dealer arm of Bank of Nova Scotia was the sole bookrunning manager of the sale. ($1=C$1.02) (Reporting by Pam Niimi)