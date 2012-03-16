March 16 The Bank of Nova Scotia on Thursday sold a $2.75 billion of covered bond in two parts in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays Capital, Deutsche Bank, Scotia Capital, and UBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA TRANCHE 1 AMT $1.25 BLN COUPON 1.05 PCT MATURITY 03/20/2015 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.912 FIRST PAY 09/20/2012 MOODY'S Aaa YIELD 1.08 PCT SETTLEMENT 03/22/2012 S&P TRIPLE-A SPREAD 52.6 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH TRIPLE-A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A

TRANCHE 2 AMT $1.5 BLN COUPON 1.75 PCT MATURITY 03/20/2017 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.89 FIRST PAY 09/20/2012 MOODY'S Aaa YIELD 1.773 PCT SETTLEMENT 03/22/2012 S&P TRIPLE-A SPREAD 69 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH TRIPLE-A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A (Editing by James Dalgleish)