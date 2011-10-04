(Adds background, details from suit and comment from company)
Oct 4 New York's attorney general said on
Tuesday he filed a lawsuit against Bank of New York Mellon
(BK.N) for defrauding clients in foreign currency exchange
transactions.
New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said BNY Mellon
misrepresented to customers the rates for foreign currency
transactions over a 10-year period. Schneiderman said he is
seeking a nationwide recovery of nearly $2 billion.
New York is the latest state to bring claims against BNY
Mellon, which has been battling allegations of FX overcharging
for months. Virginia and Florida filed lawsuits against the
company in August.
A BNY Mellon spokesman said in a statement that the lawsuit
was based on a "fundamental misunderstanding" of the foreign
exchange market and the role of custodian banks.
"Simply put, this is the kind of prosecutorial overreach
that ill serves New York, New Yorkers and the pension funds
that the Office of New York Attorney General purports to
represent," said the spokesman.
The New York Attorney General said the suit, which was
brought with the city of New York, adds new claims to an
existing whistleblower action that was filed by FX Analytics in
2009.
