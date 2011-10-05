* NY attorney general seeks recovery of nearly $2
bln
* Suit says BNY Mellon defrauded thousands of clients
* Manhattan U.S. Attorney files separate civil lawsuit
* U.S. Attorney seeks "hundreds of millions" in penalties
* BNY Mellon says suits lack understanding of forex market
By Andrew Longstreth
Oct 4 Bank of New York Mellon was sued on
Tuesday by New York federal and state prosecutors who accused
the bank of cheating clients in foreign exchange transactions.
In two separate lawsuits seeking in excess of $2 billion,
the Manhattan U.S. Attorney and the New York Attorney General
alleged the bank misled clients about the method for determining
what currency exchange rates it used for certain foreign
exchange transactions.
Both lawsuits targeted the "standing instruction" service
offered by the bank in which it provides clients with an
as-needed basis for foreign exchange services.
Prosecutors accused the bank of promising clients the best
available rate but instead giving them the worst or nearly the
worst and then making a profit for itself from the price
differential.
The lawsuit filed in New York state court by New York
Attorney General Eric Schneiderman is seeking to recover nearly
$2 billion for BNY Mellon clients nationwide.
Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara said his lawsuit,
filed in federal court, is seeking “hundreds of millions of
dollars" in civil penalties on behalf of the government.
A BNY Mellon spokesman said in a statement that the New
York Attorney General's action was based on a "fundamental
misunderstanding" of the foreign exchange market and the role of
custodian banks.
"Simply put, this is the kind of prosecutorial overreach
that ill serves New York, New Yorkers and the pension funds that
the Office of New York Attorney General purports to represent,"
said the spokesman.
He also said that the U.S. Attorney's lawsuit is flawed.
"It fundamentally misunderstands and mischaracterizes the
global foreign exchange market and the valuable services we
provide to our clients as a principal in foreign exchange
transactions," he said.
CAMPAIGN OF DECEPTION
According to the lawsuit filed by Schneiderman's office, BNY
Mellon made misrepresentations about its foreign exchange
operations to some of the most recognizable corporations,
investment funds, educational institutions, pension funds, and
governmental organizations in the world, including Microsoft
Corporation , Sears, Roebuck & Co, the World Bank, Duke
University, and The Walt Disney Company .
From 2001 to the present, the bank engaged in a
"multi-pronged campaign of deception" designed to induce private
and government clients into believing that they would receive
the best rate of the day for their foreign currency
transactions, the lawsuit said.
New York is the latest state to bring claims against BNY
Mellon, which has been battling allegations of FX overcharging
for months. Virginia and Florida filed lawsuits against the
company in August.
The New York Attorney General said the lawsuit, which was
brought with the city of New York, adds new claims to an
existing whistleblower action that was filed under seal by FX
Analytics in 2009. FX Analytics also first brought the lawsuits
in Virginia and Florida.
The New York Attorney General's lawsuit makes claims of
violations of New York's Martin Act, a powerful statute from the
1920s that has been used to investigate and prosecute securities
fraud on Wall Street.
On behalf of clients who were New York city and state
entities, the suit also said that BNY Mellon violated the New
York city and state False Claims Acts.
The famous fraud investigator Harry Markopolos, who raised
concerns about Bernard Madoff, said he was behind the FX
Analytics lawsuits and that the New York Attorney General's
lawsuit was the biggest of its kind.
"This affects tens of millions of American retirees' pension
accounts," he said.
The case brought by the U.S. Attorney brings claims under
the Financial Institutional Reform, Recovery and Enforcement Act
of 1989, which allows prosecutors to recover civil penalties for
violating certain criminal statutes.
The state case is State of New York v. The Bank of New York
Mellon Corporation, New York State Supreme Court, New York
County, No. 09/114735. Information about the federal case was
not immediately available.
