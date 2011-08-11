SHANGHAI Aug 11 HSBC plans to
dispose of its 8 percent stake in Bank of Shanghai, a Chinese
newspaper reported on Thursday, citing unidentified sources.
HSBC's plan to exit from the Chinese lender comes as China
Investment Corp, the country's sovereign wealth fund, has bought
the International Finance Corporation's 7 percent stake in Bank
of Shanghai, the 21st Century Business Herald reported, citing
sources familiar with the matter.
HSBC and China Investment Corp were not immediately
available for comment.
Earlier this month, HSBC said it would cut 30,000 jobs as it
slashes costs and retreats from countries such as Russia, Poland
and the United States, where it lacks scale or is struggling to
compete.
(Reporting by Soo Ai Peng; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)