SHANGHAI Aug 11 HSBC plans to dispose of its 8 percent stake in Bank of Shanghai, a Chinese newspaper reported on Thursday, citing unidentified sources.

HSBC's plan to exit from the Chinese lender comes as China Investment Corp, the country's sovereign wealth fund, has bought the International Finance Corporation's 7 percent stake in Bank of Shanghai, the 21st Century Business Herald reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

HSBC and China Investment Corp were not immediately available for comment.

Earlier this month, HSBC said it would cut 30,000 jobs as it slashes costs and retreats from countries such as Russia, Poland and the United States, where it lacks scale or is struggling to compete.

(Reporting by Soo Ai Peng; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)