SHANGHAI, April 9 Bank of Shanghai plans to
raise about 15 billion yuan ($2.4 billion) through an initial
public offering in Hong Kong this year to replenish capital, the
official Shanghai Securities News reported on Tuesday, citing an
internal document distributed to shareholders.
The Chinese lender, which is eight percent owned by HSBC
Holdings Plc , also plans to raise a similar
amount of money by selling shares publicly in mainland China,
the newspaper said, without giving a timeframe.
Both listings are subject to regulatory approval, it added.
Bank of Shanghai and some other Chinese companies are
looking to raise funds in overseas markets as China's securities
regulator has frozen the domestic IPO market since last November
as part of a campaign to get more than 800 IPO applicants to
clean up their books.
The newspaper said Bank of Shanghai is expected to have a
capital shortfall of 59 billion yuan by 2014, of which 35
billion yuan would be replenished through bond and share
issuance.