May 11 Bank of Singapore, a unit of Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp, said Johan Jooste will take on the role of chief investment officer, pending regulatory approval.

Jooste will also head the investment committee that decides on the private bank's overall investment direction, and will report to Marc Van de Walle.

Jooste joins from private client wealth management firm Azure Wealth and will replace Hou Wey Fook. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)