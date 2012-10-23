UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 22
Feb 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 8 points on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up about 0.03 percent ahead of the cash market open.
MADRID Oct 23 Spain's economy likely contracted by 0.4 percent in the third quarter of 2012 from the second and by 1.7 percent year on year, the Bank of Spain said on Tuesday.
The corresponding figures for the second quarter were 0.4 percent and 1.3 percent.
Feb 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 8 points on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up about 0.03 percent ahead of the cash market open.
PARIS, Feb 22 Airbus said engine maker Pratt & Whitney still had to make an effort to improve on deliveries of engines for the A320neo jet, which were hit by delays last year.
MADRID, Feb 22 Spanish utility Iberdrola on Wednesday posted a 5.5 percent increase in full-year core profit (Ebitda) to 7.8 billion euros ($8.2 billion), below a target for a 6 percent increase, after it was hit by the lower value of the pound.