Fitch Affirms Credito Real's IDRs at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY, February 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Credito Real S.A.B. de C.V. Sofom, E.R.'s (Credito Real) Long- and Short-Term Local- and Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BB+' /'B'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT The affirmation and Stable Outlook consider Credito Real's strong competitive