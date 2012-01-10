(Follows alerts)
Jan 10 Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ will
support Chinese companies seeking to pursue operations abroad
through an alliance with the Bank of China, Nikkei said.
A unit of the Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc,
Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ is the fifth-largest shareholder of
Bank of China with a 0.19 percent stake valued at around $180
million, the business daily said.
Through the alliance, the Japanese bank expects to engage in
yuan transactions associated with the expansion of Chinese firms
abroad, the newspaper said.
The Chinese government is encouraging more of its homegrown
firms to head overseas. It has relaxed some rules to allow
companies to trade or make direct investments using yuan, Nikkei
said.
Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ has worked with the Bank of
China in the past to support Japanese firms setting up
operations in China, the daily said.
(Reporting by Durba Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)