Jan 10 Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ will support Chinese companies seeking to pursue operations abroad through an alliance with the Bank of China, Nikkei said.

A unit of the Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ is the fifth-largest shareholder of Bank of China with a 0.19 percent stake valued at around $180 million, the business daily said.

Through the alliance, the Japanese bank expects to engage in yuan transactions associated with the expansion of Chinese firms abroad, the newspaper said.

The Chinese government is encouraging more of its homegrown firms to head overseas. It has relaxed some rules to allow companies to trade or make direct investments using yuan, Nikkei said.

Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ has worked with the Bank of China in the past to support Japanese firms setting up operations in China, the daily said. (Reporting by Durba Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)