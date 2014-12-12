(Refiles to add third bullet point.)

Dec 12 Bank Petrocommerce :

* Decides to issue additional BO-01 series bonds of total nominal value of 5 billion roubles

* Decides to issue additional BO-02 series bonds of total nominal value of 5 billion roubles

* Decides to issue second additional BO-02 series bonds of total nominal value of 5 billion roubles

* Both additional issues to be placed in open subscription

* Maturity of additional BO-01 series bonds is March 3, 2015

* Maturity of additional BO-02 series bonds is Aug. 23, 2015 Source text: bit.ly/1zGIbrL Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)