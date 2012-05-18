Altria investigating if recalled tobacco products were tampered with
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
ISTANBUL May 18 Turkish lender Bank Pozitif said on Friday that it had applied to the Capital Markets Board and banking watchdog to issue bonds worth 150 million lira ($81.9 million) with varying maturities of up to 5 years.
The bank, majority owned by Bank Hapoalim made the statement to Istanbul Stock Exchange.
($1 = 1.8313 Turkish liras) (Writing by Ece Toksabay)
BOSTON/SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 3 Shares sold in a $3 billion initial public offering by the parent of Snapchat will lack voting power, testing the commitment of big asset managers in their recent fight for investor rights.
