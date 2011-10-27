JAKARTA Oct 28 Bank Rakyat Indonesia , the world's biggest micro lender, had a 57 percent rise in net profit in the first nine month as strong domestic demand boosted loan growth, a statement seen by Reuters showed on Friday.

Net profit rose to 10.436 trillion rupiah ($1.18 billion), compared with 6.656 trillion rupiah in the same period a year earlier.

The lender's net interest income from January to September rose by 27 percent to 26.7 trillion rupiah.

Analysts have forecast Bank Rakyat's 2011 net profit will rise to 13.06 trillion rupiah, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares in Bank Rakyat were up 1.5 percent. They have risen nearly 12 percent in the first nine month of the year to outperform a Jakarta index down around 4 percent. ($1 = 8,872.5 rupiah) (Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul and Janeman Latul; Editing by Erica Billingham)