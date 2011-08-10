* Q2 adj EPS $0.12 vs est $0.11

* Q2 rev $98.4 mln vs est $95.87 mln

* Sees Q3 organic rev growth in upper 20 pct range (Follows Alerts)

Aug 10 Bankrate Inc's quarterly adjusted profit beat market estimates, and the publisher of web content on personal finance said it expects organic revenue to grow in the third quarter.

The North Palm Beach, Florida-based company's net loss widened to 39.7 million, or 44 cents per share, from $3.7 million, or 6 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned 12 cents per share.

Revenue more than doubled to $98.4 million.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 11 cents per share on revenue of $95.87 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"With the strong momentum we've carried into the third quarter, the company is expecting organic revenue growth in the upper 20 percent range on a pro forma basis," said Chief Executive Thomas R. Evans in a statement.

The company's second-quarter loss reflected charges related to its acquisitions of NetQuote and CreditCards.com, as well as expenses related to its public offering.

Bankrate, which made its debut on the New York Stock Exchange last month, has a market value of about $1.59 billion.

The company's shares closed at $15.48 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)