Oct 27 BankRate Inc's quarterly profit topped Wall Street estimates as the publisher of web content on personal finance earned more from its websites, and the company forecast fourth-quarter organic revenue to grow in the lower 30 percent range.

July-September net income was $7.1 million, or 7 cents per share, compared with a loss of $7.7 million, or 9 cents per share, last year.

Excluding items, BankRate earned 18 cents per share.

Revenue rose 60 percent to $112.9 million.

Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 14 cents per share on revenue of $99.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of Bankrate, which debuted in June, were up 6 percent in trading after the bell. They closed at $16.93 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Balaji Sridharan in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)