Sept 15 Bankrate Inc, which runs financial information websites, said U.S. regulators were investigating its financial reporting during 2012 and that Chief Financial Officer Edward DiMaria had resigned.

The SEC is examining three accruals of revenue totaling about $781,000 and two adjustments to reduce accrued expenses totaling about $850,000, the company said. (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)